The Bachelor spoilers: Who is Victoria Fuller on Peter Weber’s season?







Rarely do we get this level of advance insight on a contestant on The Bachelor leading up to the premiere. Yet, apparently Victoria Fuller makes quite the impression on Peter Weber and the rest of the cast.

Without giving too much else away, early buzz surrounding the new season of the show (premiering on January 6) has Victoria pegged as one of the most controversial contestants of the season. Show host Chris Harrison even alluded to that in his recent “meet the cast” video, noting that she goes through just about everything someone on the show can. That’s a good bit of evidence that she will last for at least a little while, and be a major part of some storylines.

Basically, we’re just trying to tell you that Victoria is one of the contestants you should be watching out for from the get-go, and we’ll see how her journey evolves throughout the season.

So what do we know about Victoria at this this particular moment in time? There are a few different bits and pieces from her ABC bio — she is 25 years old, from Virginia Beach, and works as a medical sales rep. There’s also this description of who she is and exactly what she is looking for:

Victoria has lived in Virginia Beach her entire life and is very tied into her local community. She works part time at a yoga studio, but her true passion is her career in medical sales where she works super hard. Victoria is looking for a guy that can make her laugh and melt her heart. She wants a man who can love her through the good, the bad and the ugly. She wants a man who can not only give her unconditional love, but can also give that love to her dog Buxton because they are a package deal. Victoria says that it’s hard for her to know someone likes her unless they are expressing it to her verbally, so good thing Peter has a way with words!

There isn’t necessarily anything in there that feels like it serves as some sort of warning for what’s to come — but that’s probably intentional. Knowing The Bachelor, any big secrets they have about Victoria are ones that they want to keep hidden away for at least the immediate future. There’s a lot of season still to get to!

Related News – Be sure to see some notable entrances from Peter’s season!

What is your first impression of Victoria Fuller?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Meet the women of Peter's season NOW with Chris Harrison before #TheBachelor premieres January 6 on ABC! Who's got your rose? https://t.co/tfTkQYuMm1 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 16, 2019

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







