The Bachelor spoilers: Some ‘luggage’ arrives for Peter Weber (video)







The premiere of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is just two weeks away! There’s a lot of fun that we’re expecting from the very first night, and we’ve got some evidence of that very thing for you below!

If you look below, you can see some of the most ridiculous limousine arrivals from the premiere, and they include some of the following:

1. Someone dressed as a windmill – Of course, this was going to happen after it was revealed that Hannah and Peter were together multiple times in the windmill on their overnight dates. This will probably be referenced as often as the show’s producers can throw it in there.

2. Someone dressed as a giant paper airplane – Hey, Peter’s also an airline pilot — this, alongside the windmill, will be referenced however often the producers can find a way to throw it into the overall narrative.

3. Multiple fight attendants – We recognize that some of them aren’t wearing costumes, but it does seem as though one of them is wearing wings for some super-random reason.

4. Someone inside luggage – Well, this is a creative way to make an entrance! It feels like being able to fit inside various luggage is a talent better suited for America’s Got Talent or something and yet, it’s happening on this season.

Do ridiculous limousine entrances help you on this show? Maybe if your goal is to be memorable or get on another reality show, you could argue that this is the case. We don’t think it necessarily helps or hurts you when it comes to the long game of the show, as long as you’re okay to laugh at yourself and you still take time to let the lead get to know you. It can be a fun little gimmick to get attention to yourself, but it’s not a good move if it defines your entire time on the show. (After all, you could only have a funny limo entrance and that’s it after you get sent home the first night.)

What do you want to see from the premiere of The Bachelor with Peter Weber?

When you're going home for the holidays and your luggage is 3x heavier than usual 🧐 #TheBachelor premieres January 6! pic.twitter.com/5K6cmOpAZd — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 19, 2019

Safety first! Follow all security precautions by watching #TheBachelor premiere on Monday, January 6! pic.twitter.com/sr0lV6fLTH — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 20, 2019

