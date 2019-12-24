Manifest season 2 spoilers: How much pressure is Ben under?







It really goes without saying that moving into Manifest season 2, you’re going to be seeing Ben face a lot of pressure. It’s what happens when you do everything within your power in order to help the passengers from Flight 828. It would be one thing if he was working solely with the goal of helping his own family; it’s another altogether to try and assist just about everyone. He knows their importance, and he also is wrestling with the idea of death days. Basically, he understands and knows more about the mysteries of this world than anyone. There’s no better candidate to take on a leadership role.

Want to get some more other news on Manifest in video form? Then remember to watch some of our season 2 expectations now below! Once you watch, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and stay tuned for more news this coming season.

Speaking in a new interview with TVInsider, here is some of what Josh Dallas had to say about where we are going to find Ben amidst some of the surrounding chaos:

“Particularly Ben feels very responsible, not only for his family, but for all of the passengers … It’s kind of a crushing pressure that he puts on himself, and that will definitely come to a breaking point for him and by the time you get to 208, something happens that really opens his eyes to a different idea.”

We don’t want to see Ben suffer, but it is important that his mental health becomes some part of the upcoming season 2 discussion. What he’s taking on is a lot, and that is without even thinking about what’s going on with Grace and him trying to be a father. He basically has some of the stresses that just about any person his age would, but them amplified by a thousand due to some life-and-death stakes. Callings are also still going to be a part of the season, as both getting answers on the past and protecting the passengers in the future will each be important plot points coming up.

Remember that Manifest season 2 is going to be returning to NBC on Monday, January 6. We’ll have more news before too long!

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on Manifest and some of what you can expect to see

What do you want to see on Manifest season 2 coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some additional insight on the future. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







