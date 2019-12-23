Manifest season 2 spoilers: Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh look ahead







Manifest season 2 is premiering in just a couple of weeks, and we already know one thing: Things are gonna get crazy. Very crazy. We’re gearing up for what’s going to be an epic batch of episodes about saving the passengers and unlocking some larger mysteries.

In the new video below, you can get an even larger sense of what’s to come courtesy of some of the show’s key players. Think along the lines here of Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, and the other cast members offering some teases! Melissa notes that there will be more answers coming as to what happened to the passengers, but we imagine that with that will come more issues in the present. This show is the intersection of these two different time periods and that’s what makes it so exciting. You can only spend so much time dealing with the events before the crash when there is so much happening to the passengers now.

As you probably know in particular, one of the biggest questions (beyond, of course, who got shot at the end of season 1) has to do with the “death date.” Based on what we’ve seen so far, there is only a designated period of time that some of these characters have to survive after going through what they have. Are they controlled by this, or do they still have their own free will? We certainly want to see more answers to that, especially since we feel like Ben and Michaela would do whatever they could to make sure the passengers stick around for a little while longer.

Aside from some of the more dramatic mysteries on the show, there are some other personal ones, as well. Take, for example, Grace’s pregnancy or what is going to happen with Michaela in the long-term.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Manifest season 2 on NBC?

