





Is Empire new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’re going to answer that question … and then also look ahead.

We don’t want to make you wait too long, though, before we start handing out some of the bad news — there is no new installment of the Terrence Howard – Taraji P. Henson series coming on Fox tonight. There also won’t be another one for some time still. Last week’s big cliffhanger involving Tracy, Lucious, and Cookie is one that is going to linger for some time still.

For more Empire video scoop, be sure to check out some of the latest on what could be coming up next below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

If you watch Empire with regularity, then you know a thing or two already about the long midseason hiatuses that this show has. It’s a way for Fox to ensure that the show around until May sweeps, and it also enables production to get all of their episodes filmed in advance of the show airing. There is no specific return date as of yet for Empire, but we would say that a March 2020 return date feels the most likely. We’ll probably get some more information on what’s next when you get around to February or so. Resolving the Tracy cliffhanger is obviously going to be a top priority, but after that we also expect the series to spend a little more time giving you a good sense as to what’s coming for Andre and Hakeem.

Eventually, we imagine that the writers are going to get around to the biggest events of the season, at least of those shown to us. We’re talking here about Lucious being shot and the exploding car with Cookie in it! Signs point to you getting some answers in the first episode back, but probably not all of them.

Before you go, we also suggest that you check out the teaser promo for what’s next below! It may not give a whole lot away, but we do think that it does a good job of setting the tone for some other great stuff coming up down the road.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Empire

What do you want to see when it comes to Empire moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also be sure to stick around for some other insight. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







