Lucifer season 5 spoilers: EP teases big Lucifer – Chloe moments







Lucifer season 5 filming may be on break right now for the holidays, but come the new year, there’s a good bit more work to do! The remaining episodes of the Netflix drama should be wrapped up by the spring, and hopefully at that point we’ll start to learn a thing or two more about when the first half of the season will premiere. (Remember, season 5 will be split into two separate batches of eight installments.)

In a couple of recent posts on Twitter, executive producer Ildy Modrovich confirms that there will be “MANY” Deckerstar moments moving into the new season. Just in case you were worried that Lucifer and Chloe would be apart from each other forever after that season 4 Hell twist, here is your reason to have hope. (Granted, the mechanics and circumstances surrounding how they could reunite is still unclear). Meanwhile, she also noted that there is a scene for Tom Ellis and Lauren German that could be a new favorite for many fans.

We’ve stated this before, and we’ll probably continue to say it until we actually get a chance to see these two characters together on-screen — we do think season 5 will reach its potential if we actually get a chance to see Lucifer and Chloe together as a couple. It doesn’t have to happen right away, but it just feels like there’s so much great stuff to explore with the devil in a committed relationship. What does that look like, and how does Chloe handle it? She knows Lucifer really well and even did, on some level, before understanding the truth; a relationship that lasts is just not something the two have really had a chance to dive in and explore.

