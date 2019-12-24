Floribama Shore season 3 ratings: What they say about MTV show’s future







Is Floribama Shore the sort of reality show that is destined to go on for many more years? We haven’t done any sort of season 3 ratings check-in so far this year, so now feels like the perfect time in order to do it!

Through what we’re seeing so far, it feels at least fair to say that the show has a chance for at least a reasonable future coming up on the network. This past episode, for example, generated around 655,000 total live viewers and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The latter rating is what matters the most to a network like MTV geared mostly to young people, and upon looking at that alone, we’ve got some hope that the series could stick around. It compares reasonably well with how the show fared for most of the end of last season, and that’s without factoring in things like DVR views our internet streams.

We’ve said this time and time again but it remains important now: Patience has to be a key for any network executive’s success in 2019. It’s hard to convince any viewer under the age of 49 to actually check out a show when it’s first on. That’s an enormous challenge just because there are so many alternatives to watching something live. It’s also only going to get worse when you consider all of the different viewing options that are currently out there.

Yet, Floribama Shore has done a good job of carving out an audience, and there are both advantages and disadvantages to the current programming strategy of airing new episodes over the holiday season. While there may not be as many total viewers around, there’s a chance that you can snag a bigger percentage of them given that there isn’t anywhere near as much in the way of competition on the air. That’s something that we imagining MTV continuing to try and lean into around the holidays. (Granted, if Christmas fell on a Thursday, we don’t think that they would’ve put a new Floribama Shore on the air. They’re not crazy.)

