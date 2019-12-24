Call the Midwife 2019 video: The Outer Hebrides, start time, & more







Tomorrow night brings us the Call the Midwife Christmas Special, an event that should offer up a considerable amount of holiday heart and cheer. This is an annual event that airs on BBC One and PBS, and this episode should allow for everything you love from holiday events this time of year.

So what does the story revolve around? If you haven’t heard too much about the 2019 special just yet, we can tell you that the setting is the Outer Hebrides, Scottish islands that were fairly remote at the central time period of the series. While absolutely stunning visually, they also lack some of the conveniences that are present at Nonnatus House or much of Poplar. That means that it’s more challenging for people to receive proper care, and this is where some of your favorite midwives come into play! This is the season of giving, and within this special, you will see some of these characters do their best to offer just that — the gift of care. The gift of expressive love and making sure that no one is forgotten. This can be such a powerful, often-overlooked thing and we’re grateful that the folks over at Call the Midwife are taking some of the time and effort in order to properly emphasize this.

While a lot of the action will be taking place around the Outer Hebrides, rest assured that you will also still have opportunities to see some of your favorites back in Poplar, as well. Call the Midwife has at this point a large cast who all are up to some different, very-exciting things. They may come together in the end, but face some other struggles along the way.

In case you are wondering when the Call the Midwife special is going to air, it will begin Christmas Day at 7:00 p.m. on BBC One; meanwhile, in America it will come on starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on PBS. Just check your local listings depending on where you are. For more times, just check out the embedded tweet below. The series will return with season 9 proper on BBC One this January; meanwhile, this season will start airing in America in the spring.

