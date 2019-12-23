Call the Midwife season 9 spoilers: Show EP on stories ahead







Call the Midwife season 9 is going to be premiering this January following the Christmas Special, and we’ve got a sense already of how emotional it’ll be.

One of the central themes of the BBC series is change — not enormous change, but gradual change. We see some of these characters find their lives shaped amidst the sands of time, as they deal with a wide array of different highs and lows. Characters like Trixie and Valerie deal with constant struggle, but find some light amidst some pretty difficult times for both the people they care for and then themselves.

Want a few more details? Show writer Heidi Thomas was kind enough to share some of them! Speaking via the Radio Times, here is some of what she had to say:

“As the series unfolds, and 1965 rolls by, we see the team dealing with cases involving cancer, diphtheria, dementia, fistula, and homelessness …They are faced with loneliness among the elderly, the traumas of an exhausted carer, and the defiant behaviour of a young and vulnerable prostitute. They deliver more babies born out of wedlock, care for a couple whose beloved infant dies, and support a brave and beautiful new mother who is blind. Meanwhile the Turner’s own family comes under threat, Lucille’s romance does not run smooth, and Sister Julienne is driven to take an extraordinary step.

“In the interests of balance, I feel obliged to mention here that there is also a posse of visiting medical students, a fashion show in which Trixie wears the shortest miniskirt ever seen in Poplar, a Horticultural Extravaganza which tests Fred to the limit, and a firework display with a lot of toffee apples. Life, in some ways, has never been sweeter. But time and again, we see our beloved regulars patching over the gaps in the system with ingenuity, kindness and – that eternal, priceless, beautiful thing – their care.”

There’s a lot of powerful stuff listed in here, but just remember this — there are also some more surprises that will still be lurking underneath the surface. Hopefully, nothing will be so devastating as to what happened to Barbara (RIP), but we recognize the need to be prepared for just about everything.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife!

What are you the most excited to check out when it comes to Call the Midwife season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







