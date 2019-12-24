Fuller House season 5: Why the Michelle Tanner theory is out of control







We know that everyone loves to have all sorts of fun with TV rumors and scuttlebutt, but we gotta say that the latest one on Fuller House season 5 is all sorts of crazy. What is it? Let’s just say that it has to do with suggestions that Michelle Tanner, as famously played by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, is actually dead.

How in the world did all of this come about? Well, I much of it stems from a line from Danny Tanner during the first half of season 5, one where he claimed that it was nice to “have three daughters again.” The quote is rather weird out of context, but the implication that has come from it, for some, is that at some point, Danny lost Michelle and he’s been moving forward with just Stephanie and DJ.

We understand why there are some people out there who are taking the darkest read imaginable for the quote, mostly because for some, there’s a lot of fun to be head out of crazy theories that various iconic TV characters are dead. This is far from the first one that we’ve heard of over the years. (We’ve heard some way crazier than this, including that some shows are full-on fever dreams from characters who are in a coma.)

Our read of the Danny quote on “three daughters” was a little bit different — it’s not that Michelle is dead, but that she’s not really in the rest of her family’s life. Danny may know that she’s a daughter, but she doesn’t occupy that role for him all that much. He’s been looking to recreate an experience that is similar to what he once had, and that may be the point of the line.

Is it still heartbreaking in some way to think that Michelle isn’t really filling that daughter role for Danny anymore? Absolutely it is. Yet, we understand why it is so within the world of Fuller House. Because Mary-Kate and Ashley have opted to not do the show, there had to be some sort of explanation as to why we aren’t seeing Michelle around. Having her be in a different part of the country, separate from the family, is a good enough way to write her out.

Do you think there is anything to the Fuller House season 5 Michelle theories?

