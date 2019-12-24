Prodigal Son season 2: The early renewal odds for Fox







For most of the season, you were having a chance in order to check out new Prodigal Son episodes on Fox. There were thrilling storylines, great characters, and creepy moments aplenty. Now, we’re on a hiatus until the new year, but rest assured that there are more great stories coming up soon!

Beyond that, though, there is also another interesting question to think about — one that stretches all the way to the end of season. What are the odds of a season 2 renewal at the moment on Fox? There are some reasons to have hope, but there’s also a lot of time for things to still change. That’s why, at least for the time being, there is a lot to break down and discuss here.

The case for a renewal – When you’re thinking in terms of pure numbers, we’re not going to beat around the bush here — this has been a tough season for new network TV shows. Yet, Prodigal Son remains one of the bright spots. It got a full-season order fairly early on and to date, it is averaging a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic. That puts it at a fairly solid position at the moment, and it’s also performing better than the final season of another show on the network in Empire and an established show in The Resident, at least in the 18-49 demographic.

The case against it – The simplest answer for now is that new shows do tend to decline over the course of the first season. The numbers are down a little from the first few episodes already, so further declines may be a cause for concern. After all, numbers tend to decline as is from one season to the next around 15%.

Also, because of Thursday Night Football and the WWE, Fox has fewer spots for original programming than other networks. That means that they covet their timeslots more than anyone.

Our current prediction – It’s hard to imagine that Prodigal Son gets the axe, especially at a time in which there are so few new shows taking off. This one is well-produced, has a great cast, and should build a great following all over the world. It should at least get another season 2.

