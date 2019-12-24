Charmed season 2 episode 9 spoilers: More on a big discovery







Charmed season 2 episode 9 is the first new episode of 2020, and it’s one that will be arriving on Friday, January 17. It’s an episode that has to pick up on the drama from the midseason finale, and will carry some big revelations in turn. It sets the foundation for the second part of the year, one that probably needs to up the magic and also the emotional stakes for all of the main characters — not just the main three.

Want some brand-new details? Below, CarterMatt has the full Charmed season 2 episode 9 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED – Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Mel (Melonie Diaz) make a startling discovery that turns their world upside down; Macy’s (Madeleine Mantock) chance encounter with a SafeSpace investor (guest star Eric Balfour) takes an unexpected turn. Rupert Evans, Jordan Donica and Poppy Drayton also star. Michael Goi directed the episode written by Carolyn Townsend (#209). Original airdate 1/17/2020.

So what is this big discovery? We don’t think that there is any reason to keep it under wraps since the truth is pretty apparent at the moment. We’re talking here about Maggie and Mel’s father, someone who is still alive and someone who is going to have a really important role for at least the immediate future. That’s a big part of this story, but it’s far from the only big part of this story. The title here is “Guess Who’s Coming to SafeSpace Seattle,” and that seems to be both a play on a popular feature film and also a hint at some awkward-but-important interactions to come.

No matter what happens here, be sure to check out the show live! That remains the one way in order to ensure that the series comes back for another batch of episodes.

