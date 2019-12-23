His Dark Materials finale ratings: What could they mean for the future?







Yesterday, the finale of His Dark Materials aired on BBC One … and we do believe that it was every bit as shocking and/or heartbreaking as book readers expect. Yet, the goal of this piece isn’t necessarily to sum up what happened in terms of the story. Instead, it’s to show off more in terms of where things are ratings-wise. This is a series that got off to a tremendous start in the ratings earlier this year and while still solid, it’s not the smash hit that it originally was.

According to a new report coming in right now courtesy of Deadline, yesterday’s big send-off to the first part of the story generated 4.1 million viewers. Note that viewers are going to watch it after the fact and these numbers will inflate some, but this is still a far cry from the seven million-plus who decided to check out the first episode of the season when it aired earlier this fall.

For those wondering, the UK numbers for His Dark Materials are a good ten times larger than what the show is drawing in terms of live numbers over at HBO. Luckily, we feel like the vast majority of HBO consumers are not checking the show out live and are viewing it after the fact. After all, it is coming on at a strange time for the network on Monday nights — typically here, HBO is known instead for programming new episodes of stuff on Sundays.

No matter how you view the ratings, we already know that His Dark Materials is coming back for a season 2. We’re just hoping that these numbers are satisfactory enough to inch the show closer to a season 3, but nothing is confirmed there as of yet.

