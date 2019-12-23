





Is All Rise new tonight over on CBS? Within this article, we’re going to do our part to answer this question! To go along with that, we’ve also got a few more expectations on the long-term future of the series.

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way right now — there is no new installment coming on board a little bit later. Last week’s installment had a Christmas theme for a reason, and that’s because the show is going to be off the air until we get around to Monday, January 6. We know that in a lot of ways we shouldn’t complain, largely because of the fact that this is a rather-short hiatus in comparison to some of what we’re seeing elsewhere with a number of other shows.\

So what are we waiting around for? What’s coming next for the legal drama? Below, CarterMatt has the full synopsis for the next new episode with some additional details as to what’s coming up next:

“What The Constitution Greens to Me” – Following her battle with the Commission of Judicial Performance, Lola questions her own brand of creative justice. And when Benner assigns Lola a politically charged eco-terrorism trial that involves a senator’s son, once again, Lola realizes she must trust her instincts in order to succeed, on ALL RISE, Monday, Jan. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

It’s probably clear just from reading this alone that Lola could be facing somewhat of an identity crisis. In a number of ways, she knows the sort of attorney she is. She knows some of her strengths extremely well and some of her struggles. So why have some self-doubt? Well, being told that she’s not measuring up in some ways could be difficult.

Yet, amidst this struggle, it does also feel like this is the sort of episode where Lola could start to find her inner confidence again. Through every struggle is a chance to test yourself, and also a chance to become stronger moving forward. Through this episode, maybe we’ll have a good chance to see this theme play out.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news and information when it comes to the series now

What do you want to see when it comes to All Rise moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







