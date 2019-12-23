Supernatural season 15 episode 9 spoilers: More news on ‘The Trap’







Supernatural season 15 episode 9 carries with it the title of “The Trap,” and also the promise of drama. This is, after all, the final midseason premiere of the show! The stakes have also never been higher, which makes some sense given that we’re gearing up for an epic battle with Chuck at (presumably) the end of it. Who would’ve imagined that we’d be gearing up for a showdown like this? It’s one where the future of an entire world could be on the line.

In their own way, a lot of these characters are going to be confronting these struggles coming up. They’re just all going to be doing it in their own way. Take, for example, Sam trying to figure out how to handle some of what he sees alongside Eileen. Meanwhile, you’re going to be seeing Dean and Castiel take on some of their own challenges — and in a rather challenging place. Sure, there are a lot of stories coming up for these characters with high stakes within the present, but they will also harken back to the past. That is, after all, a big part of what is going to make these upcoming episodes fun.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Supernatural season 15 episode 9 synopsis with some additional news as to what’s coming up:

AS GOD IS MY WITNESS – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Eileen (guest star Shoshanna Stern) are faced with the brutal truth. Meanwhile Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Cass (Misha Collins) work together in the hopes of getting a step ahead of Chuck (Guest Star Rob Benedict). Robert Singer directed the episode written by Robert Berens (#1509). Original Airdate 1/16/2020.

Given that this episode is entitled “The Trap,” we imagine that there are going to be some stunts and big moves that are plotted out here. It’s also probably going to be an episode that moves forward the main story in a big way. That is, after all, something we’ve seen with many similar episodes before!

