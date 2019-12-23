Good Trouble season 2 spoilers: More struggles ahead for Callie, Mariana







We’re now one week removed from the Good Trouble season 2 holiday special, but rest assured more good stuff is coming! In the new year (or, to be specific, on January 15) you are going to be seeing a lot of dramatic, complicated stuff. Some of it will be tied to the Christmas Special, but not all of it will be. That’s what happens when one of your biggest plot points in the Christmas Special revolved around Jesus and Emma, a pair who probably won’t be back on the show for some time.

As for the regulars on Good Trouble, we know that Callie and Mariana have a lot to be worked out at the moment. Not only that, but there are some other issues that Davia, Malika, and others will be facing as they try to advance their careers and personal lives forward.

Want a few more details right now? To help you out, we’ve got official synopses below from the first three episodes airing in the new year.

Season 2 episode 11, “Clapback” (January 15) – “When Malika gets in trouble following the BLM disruption, Callie seeks help from an old friend. Meanwhile, Mariana deals with the “fixer” at work, Gael helps Davia with a music video, and Alice finds herself in a love triangle.”

Season 2 episode 12, “Gumboot Becky” (January 22) – “Davia gains unwanted notoriety at school when an attempt to reach her students goes awry. Callie helps Judge Wilson after he faces a devastating loss, and Malika tries to make things right with Isaac.”

Season 2 episode 13, “Daylight” (January 29) – “Callie and Jamie’s relationship is tested by a case. Mariana’s position at Speckulate is threatened. Malika has a new opportunity that could be jeopardized by her legal issues. Davia faces the unintended consequences of her behavior.”

Just on the basis of these details alone, isn’t it clear that there are some exciting stories coming up? Granted, we don’t want to see hard times coming for Callie and Jamie … or for Mariana at her job. Yet, we know that she’s going to have to deal with some ever-changing tides and twists that she won’t see coming.

