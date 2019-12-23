Absentia season 3 filming wraps up — what’s next?







For everyone out there eager for Absentia season 3, relish in this — we’re another step closer to it!

Last week, production for the third season of the Amazon/AXN series officially wrapped up, and that means we’re left to do one thing — wait. Wait a really long period of time. The earliest we anticipate some new episodes airing is in the spring, and that is probably only in certain parts of the world. In America, we’re likely going to be waiting until late spring/early summer, given the fact that the streaming service tends to release all of their Absentia season 3 episodes at once.

For some other news on Absentia in video form, remember to take a look at our season 2 finale review below! Once you do that, be sure to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then visit our show playlist. We’ve got some more news coming that you don’t want to miss.

While there aren’t a whole lot of details out there at the moment about Absentia season 3, you probably know a thing or two already all about how the second season ended. The Byrne family is set to deal with more trauma following the big Alice Byrne revelations, and that leaves Emily and Nick to pick up the pieces with their son Flynn. They also have to think a little bit more in terms of what’s next for them career-wise, as we’ve seen already that nothing ever has a tendency to slow down when it comes to working within the FBI. There’s often one big issue after another and you have to find a way to conquer all of them in order to get to the other side.

Even without details, we feel like thematically, you know what to expect at this point. Think in terms of some dark character drama, high-intensity situations, and a few surprises around every corner. There should be a few elements to the episodes to come that you’ll never be able to see coming. If that happens, then you know that the series is doing a good job.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Absentia

What do you want to see when it comes to Absentia season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: Sony.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







