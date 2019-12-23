Blue Bloods: Donnie Wahlberg praises former co-star Jennifer Esposito







Blue Bloods is in the midst of its tenth season, but it’s nice to know that some people on the show have not forgotten about some notable names from the past. For the first couple of years, Jennifer Esposito was one of the most well-known non-Reagans on the series; alas, she hasn’t been present since 2012.

So even though it’s been a long time since Esposito was on the show, isn’t it nice that both she and her former co-star in Donnie Wahlberg have a number of nice things to say about their experience together. If you look below, you can see a new appearance from Esposito on People, one where she poured on all sorts of praise on Wahlberg over the time that they spent together. To be specific, she references a lot of the humor and the “dancing” that happened on set.

Following Jennifer’s interview, Donnie then also went on Twitter to praise Esposito and his experiences working with her. While it doesn’t seem as though a reunion between the two is coming up anytime soon, we do think it’s great that there are some positive memories that the two share.

For those wondering, Blue Bloods will return with more season 10 episodes starting on January 3 — while there are a lot of things that have changed since Esposito departed the show (Danny’s partner now is Maria Baez, and has been for some time), the fundamental DNA here is still the same. It’s the show about a family of cops and all of the different struggles that they go through. The Reagans all disperse to their separate parts of the world and, in the end, they find a way to make it back to each other at family dinner.

Seriously, it was not only fun working with @JennifersWayJE but it was an honor to work with her. One of the very best actors/actresses alive today. #Facts!

Not to mention — an inspiring activist, advocate & baker!

🙏🏼💯😢🙌🏼🕺🏼💃🏻😂🎉💙👍🏼🚓#BlueMiserables Coming soon! — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) December 20, 2019

