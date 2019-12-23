When Calls the Heart season 7: A tiny Christmas Special tease







The When Calls the Heart season 7 Christmas Special is coming onto Hallmark Channel in just a matter of days! So what does that mean? Well, we think that we’re going to have a chance to see a series of emotional stories themed around the holiday season — but also some fun! It’s in the DNA of this show, more often than not, to combine a lot of different things and throw them together for the sake of viewer engagement. Within this special, you’ll see festivities mixed with some intriguing decisions and also movement for characters as they look to the future.

Do we think that Elizabeth is going to figure out what’s next for her romantically within the span of this episode? We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves here! While it’d be nice to get a few more updates on her story and what’s next, we don’t get a sense that there is some immediate rush to pair her off romantically right away.

Ultimately, there should be a balance of things for many characters within this installment. They won’t forget about who they are, but they’ll also do their part in order to look ahead. That’s something that executive producer Brian Bird confirmed in an interview with Deseret News:

“I’ll just leave it at this statement … The past is still present in our hearts, but the future is in our eyes.”

We have to imagine that this tease is applicable beyond just the first part of the season, as well — there should end up being some more episodes of When Calls the Heart coming a little later on in 2020. There will be more details coming at some point, but this is a chance for the writers to dive into some new, fun territory following all of the messy situations that were there following the Lori Loughlin situation. Editing her out required a lot of effort, including some reshoots here and there.

