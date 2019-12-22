Power season 6 trailer analysis: Are there any clues present?







Today, the latest Power season 6 trailer emerged courtesy of the fine folks over at Starz, and there was some cool stuff wedged within. Yet, there are also some serious debates as to how much of what we’re seeing matters and how much of it is deliberate misdirection. Let’s just frame it this way — the folks behind the scenes here want to throw you off the path as much as humanly possible.

If you look below, you can get a reasonably good sense of some of what we’re talking about here, as the trailer is comprised mostly of a series of different angles that all present different questions regarding who shot Ghost, and also some of what they were doing leading up to the big moment happening in the first place. (At least some of the final episodes will document what some of these suspects were doing leading up to the shooting.)

Some of the most notable stuff that we’ve got in the trailer comes courtesy of Tariq, as you see him in here struggling in the midst of a heated confrontation with Ghost. Is it possible that this is some additional footage that was tacked on to the scene from the midseason finale? At the moment, that’s what it feels like more so than it being some sort of weird dream sequence. Why didn’t Power just show us a full scene back then, if there was more to the confrontation? The show may be playing around a little bit with point of view, and there is a little more story that they wanted to tell with Tariq beyond what Ghost was willing to recognize.

Also in this trailer, you see Tommy at gunpoint, more drama surrounding Tate, and also a brief glimpse of characters played by Brandon Michael Hall and Cedric the Entertainer. We saw a small dose of Cedric’s character in the midseason finale, where he was seemingly killed in a gun battle. Odds are, we’ll be jumping before then.

