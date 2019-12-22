His Dark Materials finale: That devastating ending and what’s next







Tonight on BBC One, the His Dark Materials finale found a way to deliver the goods yet again — but with higher stakes than ever. Lyra, for example, found a way to make it up to see Asriel, but didn’t quite realize some of what the cost of that would be.

We know that a lot of book readers knew what was coming when it comes to Asriel and Roger — he tricked the poor boy. He allowed him to die in order for him to do what he felt was necessary — a way to open the rift between worlds. This was heartbreaking given that Roger was such a friend to Lyra — and this may as well be testament to the sort of betrayal that was hinted at the start of the season.

While Asriel was doing much of what he was, we ended up seeing Mrs. Coulter do whatever she could to be prepare for what’s next — everything culminated in a violent spectacle with lives in danger left and right … though it did lead to also one of the coolest visual sequences that we’ve seen courtesy of Iorek doing whatever he could in order to lend Lyra a helping hand across that chasm.

Interestingly, there was a reunion-of-sorts between Asriel and Mrs. Coulter near the end of the episode, one where he implored her to go with her to get a new start. They kissed, but that didn’t turn into a proper reunion happening for long. Asriel is off through the portal and the new world, while Lyra seems to be following him, unsure of where she will end up and what her own future will hold.

As for the story with Will, this was more so about construction and plotting for the road ahead. That’s what it has been like for the majority of this season. The team behind the scenes of His Dark Materials wanted to create more of a clear bridge between season 1 and season 2 than was there in the book series, and they’ve done that and then some. Will’s doing some traveling of his own, after all!

