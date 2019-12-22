Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle, Jason Sudeikis appear in Eddie Murphy episode







On tonight’s new episode of Saturday Night Live, we had a chance to see yet another Democratic debate. That meant appearances from Larry David as Bernie Sanders, and then also a surprise appearance from Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris. Yet, we also had a reminder that the show is in trouble with using cameos as political figures. They clearly couldn’t get back Will Ferrell as Tom Steyer, and Jason Sudeikis stepped into the role of Joe Biden rather than Woody Harrelson.

Hey, at least this was a pretty-fun cold open, right? There were good one-liners and that set the stage for most of what came next. Alec Baldwin also came out for a cameo at the end of the episode as Trump, mostly so that he could “respond” to what was going on at the debate around him.

Once we got to the Eddie Murphy monologue, our anticipation was pretty clear — it was the first time we’ve gotten a chance to see him do standup on the show in decades. Also, we know that it was a chance to bring on some other notable alum. Tracy Morgan wasn’t on the show at the same time as him, but it was still nice to see him — but the same goes for Chris Rock. Basically, you had three of the funniest guys out there on SNL at the same time, and to make things greater, Dave Chappelle stopped by. That marks four of the funniest people out there at the same time.

What was the reason for all of the cameos? A lot of has to do with a number of incredible guys who have all been compared to Eddie comically at some point. All of them also just so happen to have a good-enough sense of humor to skewer themselves. While not necessarily hilarious through and through, it made for a wonderful start to the show.

