The Morning Show season 2 premiere date hopes at Apple TV+

The first thing that is worth noting here is simply this: There is basically no reason at all the worry about the future of The Morning Show, at least for the time being. After all, the Reese Witherspoon – Jennifer Aniston series was handed a season 2 renewal some time ago, so its future has long been secured. We know that this is something that Apple TV+ was eager to do as a streaming service for a number of different reasons, with the biggest one being an innate desire in order to get itself on the map quickly. If you are trying to establish a big brand for yourself, one of the best ways in order to do that is to get some viewer loyalty early. Also, you’ve netted a series here featuring some legitimately big names and you want to make sure that there is room and time in order to tell their story.

The Morning Show season 2 is already being worked on in some capacity, and according to Variety, it is going to run for a solid 10 episodes. That is certainly enough time to flesh out more of these characters. Our guess is that it will probably be delivered in the same fashion as season 1, which is probably not the sort of thing that binge-watchers prefer. (We’ll admit that we prefer getting an episode a week, as it gives us a chance to have some specific discussions of things … but we also recognize that we’re probably in the minority on that.)

As for when you can expect the show to premiere, the short answer is “not for a while.” We’d be surprised if The Morning Show season 2 is out before we get around to late 2020, at the earliest. Given, though, that Witherspoon has some other projects including Little Fires Everywhere over at Hulu, don’t be shocked if you’re actually stuck waiting until 2021 in order to see what’s coming up next. Apple TV+ will announce news within the months ahead, so be on the lookout for info from them.

