Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? A look towards the season 2 future







Is Magnum PI new tonight over on CBS? Within this piece, we come bearing an answer on that, but then also some further information on the series' future.

Unfortunately, and much like Hawaii Five-0 before it, you’re going to be waiting for a while to see what’s coming up next. There is no new episode of Magnum PI tonight, and you can go ahead and blame the presence of the holiday season for it. It’s the Friday before Christmas, there aren’t a lot of viewers around, and a network like this doesn’t want to run many risks. They want to ensure that they optimize their ratings … and we also should want that as a means of maintaining the future.

The Jay Hernandez series is going to return with new episodes starting on Friday, January 3, as that will be the much-anticipated crossover with Five-0! It begins at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, but will carry forward until the following hour and feature a lot of great stuff.

So what’s coming beyond just that? Let’s just say that there’s something coming for Magnum and Higgins that should be rather fun. Speaking via TVLine, executive producer Peter Lenkov notes that the characters “go undercover on a ‘couples only’ Valentine’s Day tour, which is a very popular thing on the island, where you go to all the romantic spots … They work out a lot of their relationship issues that they’ve had with other people.”

This is the sort of experience that will cause the two of them to be better equipped in their romantic lives moving forward … and we feel like it’ll probably be great fun at the same time. We know that romance isn’t often the priority for shows within the Peter Lenkov extended universe — we sometimes go seasons without season a Steve McGarrett love interest — but episodes like these are nice since they give the opportunity to showcase what these characters have going on in their personal lives. It can be easy to forget about all of that in the midst of the missions and the nice cars.

