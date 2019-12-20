The Witcher season 2 premiere date hopes for Henry Cavill, cast







Today marks the full premiere for The Witcher season 1, and we know that there is a palpable sense of excitement for it … and for good reason. The Netflix series is an adaptation of some very-popular source material, and with Henry Cavill as the lead, it has a good bit of big-name backing.

It’s with all of this in mind that there may be even more excitement surrounding the fact that a season 2 renewal is already official. This was announced earlier this year, which allows the writers/production team the opportunity to get in there and craft a story that they can release a little sooner. It’s definitely not something that all other shows at the streaming service get the chance to do.

In a statement confirming the renewal, here is some of what showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich had to say at the time:

“I’m so thrilled that before fans have even seen our first season, we are able to confirm that we’ll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri.”

The second season is expected to run for eight episodes.

When will The Witcher season 2 premiere?

We know that production is going to start off in early 2020, and that should lead to the series coming back on Netflix in 2021. Why the long wait still? It’s due in part to all of the hard work that goes into making this show what it is. It’s epic in nature and that requires an almost cinematic approach … and that’s without even thinking about the post-production process and what needs to be done there.

While the wait may be long, at least remember this — you get the relief of knowing the show’s future while you watch the first season. At this point, there are a number of different Netflix shows that would do anything for that opportunity.

What do you want to see on season 2?

Are you glad that it is confirmed, but sad that it will be a long wait before we get to see it? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

