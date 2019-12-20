NCIS season 17: Has filming wrapped up for 2019?







NCIS season 17 is going to be coming back with new episodes in the new year, and there is a LOT to look forward to! Think in terms of great mysteries, opportunities for fun, and of course Ziva. It’s possible that there is going to be a lot of great stuff after the fact, as well — just remember that the production is already a good bit ahead of the curve behind the scenes!

In a new post on Instagram today, Wilmer Valderrama confirmed that he has already done his final day of work for the calendar year as Torres. It seems like the entire cast and crew is getting set for a break for the holidays now, and we imagine that we’ll get to see what they’ve been working on at some point a little bit later this winter. (Remember, production tends to be a couple of episodes ahead of where the show is behind the scenes.)

Probably one of the most intriguing things at the moment about the future of NCIS is the simple fact that there are so many big-time question marks when it comes to life following Ziva’s January 7 episode. There is no guarantee that she comes back and because of that, the writers may veer off in some other directions. For starters, wouldn’t it be nice to put the focus on Gibbs and Fornell after what happened at the end of “Daughters”? That’s one possibility, whereas another is exploring things further with Bishop and Torres. It felt like there was a press-pause moment with the two of them earlier this season, but we have to think that the will-they-or-won’t-they will be heating up before long.

Also, remember this — the 400th episode is coming in the spring! Wilmer and the rest of the cast are far away from doing it, but it’s definitely something we’re looking forward to seeing from this show at some point.

