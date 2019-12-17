NCIS season 17 episode 11 return date: ‘In the Wind’ details







Interested in learning the NCIS season 17 episode 11 return date, or a few more details all about what’s coming up? Consider this article your source on all of the above!

Let’s start things off here with a reminder that CBS isn’t putting on new episodes either next week or the week after … not that this should be a big surprise. Given that next week is Christmas Eve and the week after is New Year’s Eve, there was a 0% chance that the network wants to compete against either one of those holidays. Why in the world would they?

NCIS season 17 episode 11 is going to air on Tuesday, January 7, and all evidence points to it being an enormous story stuffed full of intrigue. Its title is “In the Wind,” and through this hour, you’re going to have a chance to see more Ziva! There are some more twists coming, though, and this is not an installment where a lot of the actions are going to be expected. Some may very well take you by surprise as Gibbs has to contend with the aftermath of some recent decisions.

For some more news, check out the episode’s full synopsis below:

“In The Wind” – Gibbs must face the reality of his actions after he assists Ziva (Cote de Pablo) with “the one thing” she said she would need to take care of before returning to her family, on NCIS, Tuesday, Jan. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Pending some last-minute surprise, this episode could serve as the last opportunity this season to have Ziva on the show. We’re hoping that things are open-ended enough so that she can come back down the road, but it’s hard to know for sure before seeing the episode air…

Update: Now that we’ve seen the episode, we can tell you that the aftermath of that big Sahar twist is going to be difficult for Gibbs to handle. He protected Ziva, but he also took away Sarah, who was really the villain the whole time. What happens next?

What do you want to see on NCIS season 17 episode 11?

Are you bummed to be waiting a while in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news regarding the series. (Photo: CBS.)

