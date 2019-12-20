America’s Got Talent season 15: Could Sofia Vergara be a judge?







It’s already confirmed that both Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough are leaving America’s Got Talent after just one season on the job. We know that there’s a ton of controversy around those exits, especially with the headlines surrounding Union’s exit and the allegations of a “toxic culture” behind the scenes.

NBC and the show’s producers have a lot that they need to assess when it comes to the future of the show, including how to make the show a better environment for all. While they sort that out, they apparently are also going to simultaneously move forward with their judging panel. That includes Modern Family star Sofia Vergara.

According to a new report from TMZ, the show reportedly met with Vergara this week about one of the open spots on the panel. We know that they would want her, given that we’re talking about a popular actress who has been on television for the past decade. She’s got a fan base, plus a great sense of humor at the same time.

As for whether or not she will take the gig, that’s firmly up to Sofia. Given that her time on Modern Family is ending this year, she’s going to have a lot of great options as to what she wants to do next. The appeal with this show may be that it’s something very different that would allow her to show off a different side of her personality. It’s also a huge platform, given that AGT is one of the most popular shows airing in the summer. The new season will air starting in May/June.

Meanwhile, there is a new season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions premiering this January. Joining Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel on the panel is Alesha Dixon from Britain’s Got Talent and then also former AGT judge Heidi Klum. It remains to be seen whether or not one of them will join the summer panel moving forward.

