Chicago Med season 5 spoilers: Who is Dr. Hannah Asher?







While Chicago Med season 5 may not return to the air until 2019, we have some great news to discuss when it comes to casting!

According to a new report coming in right now via Deadline, former Falling Skies actress Jessy Schram is going to be playing the part of Dr. Hannah Asher. What do we know about her? Per the casting listing, this is an “attractive, brilliant gynecological surgeon with a secret drug addiction. She does her best to pull herself together to be the most impressive and professional doctor she can be – but she’s always fighting her demons.”

It does make sense that Chicago Med would choose to introduce a new doctor at this point. After all, we lost both Connor and Ava at the start of this season and it benefits the show to introduce a newcomer into the mix. She may not be new to the medical field, but we’re curious to learn if she is a newcomer to the Windy City or just someone who we’re getting to meet for the first time. We’ve come to see both forms of this on Chicago Med over time.

Going into the second half of Chicago Med season 5, we know that there are many cliffhangers already. Think about it like this — Natalie’s recognized what she was about to tell Will before the big end of season 4, but it may be too little, too late. Meanwhile, there are some more crises coming potentially for the characters of Ethan and April as their future could be on the line. Remember what happened with Dr. Marcel and April, and the conversations that she’s going to need to have with Ethan about that.

