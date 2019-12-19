Does Grey’s Anatomy season 16 need a new, big Alex storyline?







Through the first half of Grey’s Anatomy season 16, we were lucky to receive a number of awesome storylines! Yet, at the same time, the door was left open for plenty of other ones. For example, Jackson doesn’t have a lot to do beyond his personal life, and it would be nice to see more different forms of material for Teddy.

Yet, is Alex the character who needs something the most? We find ourselves, at least at this point in the season, a little at odds.

On the surface, it’s easy to claim that Alex is one of the Grey’s Anatomy characters who, at the moment, has received some of the meatiest storylines. He’s someone who has a new position at a challenging new hospital. Yet, many of his storylines there have been reasonably lighthearted.

Meanwhile, you can also make the argument that Alex’s relationship with Jo has been a little quieter as of late. It was there and strong in the early going as she went through treatment, but he wasn’t even present in the midseason finale! We have to wait and see how he handles her decision with the baby, and that is going to be a big test of where the two are in their relationship at the moment.

We do want to see more of Alex in terms of the new hospital and with Jo, but it’d also be great to have something more for him in the next part of the season. Think in terms of a different patient that challenges him, or a part of his unexplored past coming back to haunt him. Maybe give him a few new friends, including one that causes him to think differently about himself. Justin Chambers has been a part of this show for so long that he knows this character inside and out — why not explore even more ways to challenge him as a performer?

What do you want to see for Alex on Grey's Anatomy season 16?

