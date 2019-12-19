SWAT season 3 spoilers: Longmire alum set for arc







One of the things that is an established rule of TV in our mind is this — anytime we get to see a Longmire alum on TV, we’re excited! That brings us to the latest round of casting news when it comes to SWAT.

According to a new report coming in courtesy of Deadline, we’re going to be seeing Bailey Chase recurring on this current season of the show. What’s the role? Think along the lines of “Owen,” who is described as “a well-connected former Army Ranger who is in the process of launching a high-end security firm.” In order to get a little bit of help towards making his quest happen, he’s going to get a little bit of help from Deacon. This is someone who we’ve seen have all sorts of money trouble — so why not try to look towards him as someone to join the firm on some level? We’ve already gotten clues that this is a storyline materializing this season, so it makes some sense to flesh it out a little bit further now.

We hope that, one way or another, Deacon is going to be able to handle whatever comes his way here. The unfortunate reality of the picture on SWAT is this — we have a lot of trust issues with some of the characters we tend to see popping up in this world. More often than not, they come with their fair share of trouble, and their intentions are not always clear.

Given that we already had heard about this Deacon storyline prior to Chase’s casting, we have a feeling that we’ll be seeing him fairly early on in the new year. Remember that SWAT season 3 is poised to return on CBS come Wednesday, January 15 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. The show will have a new lead-in at the time in Criminal Minds, which is premiering the week prior (January 8) at 9:00.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT, including updates on what lies ahead

What do you think about this latest round of SWAT season 3 casting news?

Do you think that Deacon is going to find himself facing some trouble yet again? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







