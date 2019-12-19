





Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ve got more info on that very thing — and also what’s ahead.

Let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now — after all, there’s no reason to keep you waiting on it. There is no new episode airing tonight. Not only that, but there aren’t any more episodes airing for the rest of this year. We understand the enthusiasm that is out there for more new episodes, but the unfortunate news is that we’re going to be waiting for a while in order to see what lies ahead.

How long are you going to be waiting for more episodes? Think in terms of Thursday, January 16. This will kick off a new run of episodes in the new year, ones that should feature mystery, danger, and a whole lot of other crazy stuff. We’re sure that what happened to Clarke is going to have an impact — both in terms of the immediate aftermath and the consequences down the road. The same goes for knowing that the Necromancer is back. Sure, we know that there were a lot of people out there wondering if Kai was behind one of those hoods. That didn’t turn out to be true, but we’re hoping that there are still some cool ways to rope in Chris Wood. (Technically, we know that there is another hooded figure out there, so never give up hope?)

We imagine that The CW will be releasing more information on the next new episode of Legacies within the next week or two. While you may waiting for a while to see new episodes, you don’t have to wait as long for a little more of scoop on what’s next. We’re still not at the halfway point of this current batch of episodes!

If you haven’t seen the promo for what’s next, you can check that out at the bottom of this article.

What do you want to see on Legacies season 2 moving forward?

How do you think that Kai is going to be a part of the show moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the comments below, and remember to stick around for other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

