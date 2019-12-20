Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Season 7 episode 11 hopes







Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll break that, plus the future for the series, down for you.

Let’s start by getting some of the bad news out of the way — there is no installment on the air tonight. Last week’s episode was promoted as the fall finale, and that gave us a chance to get some more big reveals when it comes to the Katarina Rostova arc. It didn’t exactly give us closure, but it did open the door for the writers to explore all sorts of interesting stuff when the show comes back on the air!

The next order of business is, of course, just having to wait to see what’s next … and we’re going to be waiting for a long time. There’s no official return date as of yet other than “March,” and we know that March can mean a lot of different things. We like to think that it will be fairly early on in the month, mostly because there are still twelve episodes left this season and you need to give the show plenty of time to air out the remainder of their stories.

As for what we know about when The Blacklist comes back, it’s going to kick off with a slightly-lighter tone that is produced, in part, by the show having such a different energy to it. Reddington seemingly thinks that Katarina is dead. Because of that, he can go about his business and move around in the world in a different way — also, because he didn’t pull the trigger, he doesn’t have to shoulder the responsibility. Yet, what he doesn’t know is that Elizabeth Keen is aware that she is alive, and this could all come back to bite Red in a pretty big way.

In the end, answers are coming on Reddington’s history, Katarina, and more — we may just have to wait a little while more.

What do you want to see on The Blacklist moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show wasn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

