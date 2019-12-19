Survivor: Island of the Idols: Jack Nichting, Elizabeth Beisel skip reunion







Tonight on the Survivor: Island of the Idols reunion show, we had a number of difficult discussions and weird moments. We saw Tommy Sheehan win the grand prize, Elaine, Janet, and Jamal all get huge chunks of money from Sia, and also a conversation between Kellee Kim and Jeff Probst about what happened to Dan during the game.

Also, we had three contestants not present at the reunion show. Dan Spilo was not allowed to attend following his removal from the game. Meanwhile, both Elizabeth Beisel and then also Jack Nichting were not present. Jeff Probst made it clear that Jack “couldn’t be” at the show, but did not give out any further details on the subject. Due to a fairly short reunion, there were plenty of other players who weren’t even addressed who were on the stage.

Elizabeth was the target of some controversy this season, largely when fans were upset over her and Missy using the situation with Dan as strategy to further her own game. Both parties apologized after the fact. (Jack, as well, was at the center of headlines over a comment made towards Jamal, but that apology was taken care of during the show itself.)

To say that this reunion show is unusual feels like an understatement, mostly due to all of the circumstances that surrounded it. The segment with Kellee began with Jeff making it clear that the show is going to make changes to their policies moving forward. From there, Kellee made it clear that she was unhappy that Survivor did not step in and help her, mostly because of the fact that she did not feel heard or acknowledged or supported. Jeff acknowledged that production was not transparent enough, and did not do enough to separate game actions from real life.

This is a different sort of a reunion show, for sure — Kellee’s comments in the end were that she hopes that this season is defined by change. We hope that Survivor listens, and that these changes do come to pass. The only way to know is to look forward and see what happens next. We hope that there are obviously no situations where the in-game changes need to be tested, but they have to be there and production needs to be prepared.

