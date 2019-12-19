The Masked Singer season 2 finale: Did the Flamingo, Fox, Rottweiler win?







Tonight on The Masked Singer season 2 finale, there were three different contestants who entered the fray: The Flamingo, the Fox, and the Rottweiler. Only one of them would win, and we had a feeling that this would be a tough decision.

In the end, there’s another big question that goes along with all of this: How do you even decide on some of this if you are the judges? How do you figure out who is really better than the others? All three of them are talented and we’ve got emotional connections in some way to every single one. Last season, it felt a little bit clearer that the Monster was probably going to be the winner. This time around, everything felt a little bit more ambiguous.

The big surprise tonight was learning that the Flamingo was in third place, mostly due to the fact that she had been considered the favorite through most of the season. Yet, her performance tonight was not her best and maybe that hurt her to some degree. Meanwhile, the Rottweiler was in second place and the Fox was the winner! Adrienne Bailon was the Flamingo, the Rottweiler was Chris Daughtry, and the Fox was none other than Wayne Brady. (Him rapping about being the Fox was one of the reasons why this was so funny in the end.)

Do we recognize that The Masked Singer is meant to just be a fun show? Absolutely, but at the same time we know how invested everyone can be about these contestants. That’s why we do wonder if there would ever be a world where the public could vote a little bit more … though it’s hard to imagine that given the show pre-tapes.

