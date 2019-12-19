Blue Bloods season 10: A small look at the schedule ahead







If you love Blue Bloods, you probably are aware that we’re in the midst of a pretty-long hiatus. There is no new episode until we get around to January 3, and that’s a long ways to go! It’s even harder when you think a little bit about the lack of details that are out there. There’s no news as of yet on the midseason return and, to go along with that, there’s not even a promo that is out there!

For the sake of this article, we thought it best to go ahead and tell you what we know insofar as episode titles goes. We’ve already reported that the January 3 episode is entitled “Careful What You Wish For,” which sounds more and more like an ominous warning the more that we think about it. Meanwhile, we now know that the January 10 episode entitled “Where the Truth Lies.” This could be a rather exciting episode that could have a serious detective component to it. Grab your magnifying glasses!

More so than the episode titles, one of the things that is the most exciting about this news is confirmation that there are at least two episodes of Blue Bloods airing in January 2020. Last season, we had two episodes in January — meanwhile, there were a few episodes that are airing in February last year and there’s a chance that the same thing could happen this time. It may take a little while before we know for sure but this is something that we have on our radar at the moment.

No matter how CBS schedules it, we have a feeling that there’s an exciting year for Blue Bloods coming up down the road

