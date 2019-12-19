Survivor: Winners at War season 40 title; all-winners season details!







Survivor: Winners at War is coming, and all signs point to one thing: We’re in for a heck of a season. We know that there has been so much interest in a season like this for such a long time — now, it’s finally coming and it will premiere in February.

So what do we know about season 40? The title makes the start of it obvious, as you are going to see champions from throughout the show’s run come back for another kick at the can. One of the reasons why we think it took so long for this season to happen is because Survivor as a show wanted the right cast. For example, there are some winners who we don’t imagine will ever be brought back — some winners are disliked by production, some are controversial, and there are others who are quite frankly boring. There needed to be enough winners to create an exciting mix of entertaining personalities — it’s not just good enough that there are former champions that are out there.

This season is undoubtedly going to test these people like no other — and because they’re all winners, they all have a target on their back and a threat level.

During tonight’s reunion show, the roster of players was officially confirmed! Think in terms of Boston Rob, Sandra Daiz-Twine Parvati, Tony Vlachos, Yul Kwon, Ethan Zohn, and so many more. There are also a few more changes announced, as well. Think in terms of a $2 million grand prize and then also the return of (ugh) the Edge of Extinction. There are a lot of awesome people on board this season and we are very excited to see it … and also break it down soon.

What do you think about the idea of Survivor: Winners at War for season 40?

