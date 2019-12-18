Floribama Shore season 3 episode 7 promo: Gus, Jeremiah drama continues







Coming up on Floribama Shore season 3 episode 7 on MTV Thursday night, the drama is gonna keep coming. To go along with that, you can’t be too shocked that most of it has Jeremiah and Gus at the center.

At the end of this past episode, we saw a situation that was crazy and then some as these two guys had one of the biggest meltdowns in show history. It was pretty scary for a few minutes, since it wasn’t quite clear what was going to happen at any given moment. While the fight is moving into a different gear on Thursday, it’s clearly still going on. There are tears, claims of betrayal, and also a lot of poor souls getting trapped in the middle of everything.

We’d like to say that there could be resolution on this upcoming episode, but that feels unlikely. Instead, we’d say that this will probably carry over, one way or another, for at least a few more episodes after the fact.

While the promo below is focused almost exclusively on some of the dude-drama, the women in the cast are going to be facing some problems of their own. They’ll do everything in their power to get away from some of the drama that is happening at the house, only to eventually run into some different drama when some guys start heckling them. It’s a tough position to be in, since you’re dealing with complete strangers who are probably drunk and just out to cause some problems. We know that production and/or security can step in if it becomes too serious, but nobody wants it to teeter over in the direction. Just be prepared for a tough situation where, conceivably, the women may end up leaving to avoid any more problems. After all, isn’t their primary purpose at the moment to try and relax however much they possibly can?

The fight heard round the shore is JUST 👏 GETTING 👏 STARTED! 👏 You cannot miss it this Thursday at 8/7c on @mtv! #MTVFloribamaShore pic.twitter.com/Em9i7OWy11 — MTV Floribama Shore (@FloribamaShore) December 18, 2019

