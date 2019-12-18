Eddie Murphy’s new SNL promo brings all sorts of drama







This weekend, Eddie Murphy is hosting Saturday Night Live and there are reasons aplenty to think that this is going to be big. It’s the return of a legendary performer to the show for the first time in decades (at least as a host), and it’s also a chance to see how far he’s willing to go to get laughs. Will there be homages to some of his movies, or classic characters that he’s played over the years?

In the first promo for this episode, NBC and Murphy are clearly keeping their cards close to the vest. This one is quite simple in its approach, as you see Murphy dramatically arrive at Studio 8H before taking off his sunglasses and raising his eyebrows at the camera. It’s not lost on Murphy how big of a deal this is, or how badly people have been wanting him to come “home” to the famous studio that helped kick off so much of his career. SNL clearly helped him greatly, and he also helped the show at a time when they were struggling at a key point in its run. There’s been all sorts of reports and rumors since, but what matters is that he’s back. In between him and Adam Sandler (who was awesome earlier this year), it’s been great to see this past year embrace the nostalgia.

Will Murphy’s show (which also features Lizzo as a musical guest) prove to be the perfect holiday celebration? We can’t quite speak towards that, as we don’t quite think that this is the real purpose of this particular hour. Instead, it’s more about trying to deliver the strongest possible comedy and giving all of us as viewers something to be excited about — it’s a show full of unknowns, but it’s one of the most-anticipated hours in years.

