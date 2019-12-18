The Masked Singer season 3 premiere date; what we know







Tonight marks the season 2 finale — with that in mind, why not start to look a little bit more towards The Masked Singer season 3?

The great news is that, entering the finale, there’s really nothing to worry about when it comes to the future of the singing show on Fox. We’ve known for a good while now that it’s coming back, and that alleviates some of the pressure there. However, there are still questions about who some of the new costumed characters will be. One of them has been confirmed already in the banana, which was shown off in a fun little promotional stunt earlier this month. The rest are very much still under wraps.

We know that Fox also has some super-big plans for this season, given that they are planning to premiere it following the Super Bowl on February 2! That is the biggest launching pad for any show on primetime TV — it doesn’t guarantee that you will retain any of those viewers, but it’s still something that will get you off to a really good start in the early going.

As for what should be coming on this upcoming season, we think that the lineup of celebrities will be bigger and better than ever. For the premiere in particular, we wouldn’t be shocked if the first celebrity is someone impossibly-famous just because it’ll be on after the Big Game. We just hope that the clues are at least a little bit more tricky for the average person at home with Google. The problem with the show is that it’s too easy to figure people out, and then from there the whole guessing-game component of it loses a lot of its fun and imagination. We think you need that intrigue, or at least try a little harder to maintain it.

