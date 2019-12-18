Survivor season 40 premiere date, hopes for CBS series







Going into tonight’s finale, you want to get the Survivor season 40 premiere date — or expectations for the future? Within this piece, we’ll offer you an answer at least to some of that!

The first thing to note here is that season 40 is going to be premiering on Wednesday, February 12 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. The show will announce more official details at the reunion show tonight, but we have a feeling that it will be exciting. It’s a milestone season and that should be a chance to celebrate the entire show so far.

The schedule for season 40 is likely going to play out in much the same way as other seasons, at least in terms of it running through May. There will be a lot of big episodes throughout, and we’re sure that there will be blindsides, big characters, and some of what you like about this game.

On more of a serious note, though, we do hope that Survivor does work to implement many of the changes that CBS has announced in the wake of Dan Spilo’s removal from the game on this past episode. We know courtesy of a statement that there is a longer orientation process on personal privacy and respect for others leading into the game for season 40, which has already been filmed. There are more changes that are coming for season 41 and beyond, but those will be implemented moving forward.

For the record — the show’s season 41 future has not been officially confirmed as of this writing, but it feels like a foregone conclusion it will return. Even with this current Dan-related controversy, Survivor remains one of the most popular shows on CBS and also all network TV. They just need to repair the damage that has been done and try to ensure it doesn’t occur again.

