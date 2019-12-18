Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Season 4 episode 10 promo







Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we have more news on that subject … but also a further look ahead!

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now, as there is no new episode of the show coming on the air the rest of the month. Talk about a bummer, no? The show will be returning in January, and if you haven’t seen the promo below just yet, hopefully that helps to keep things exciting! What’s more fun than seeing Archie land a punch? It gives you a good sense of some of the craziness coming up, and let’s go ahead and make it clear: Things are going to be very-much crazy. We’re looking forward to having some fun via some of these different characters, but also hopefully addressing a lot of the darkness right now.

If there’s one question that people really want to know, it’s this: Can we get the old Betty back? The Dark Betty storyline doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon, but it’s been one of the stranger stories that we’ve seen so far. We just better hope that there are some more exciting twists coming up that can revert the show back a little bit to what it was. Season 4’s had a hard time picking up steam as of late, but that could change at almost any given moment.

Beyond the promo below, one of the next things that we’re going to be getting is a full synopsis for the first episode back. More than likely, you’ll get to see some of these details around the start of next month, and there could be another sneak peek coming soon after the fact. Time will tell with that!

What do you want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 4 episode 10?

How long do you think Betty will be embracing some of her dark side? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and be sure to stick around to get some more news. (Photo: The CW.)

