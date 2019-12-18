The Voice finale: Was Katie Kadan, Jake Hoot, or Ricky Duran season 17 winner?







Who won The Voice? In this finale results piece, we’re going to go through that — but we should say first and foremost that this felt a lot like a three-person battle going in.

Rose Short is an incredible singer — ironically, she may have the best pure voice out of anyone in the competition! Unfortunately, she just also hasn’t had fans anywhere near on the level of some of the other players. It’s been clear for a good while now that she would probably finish in fourth place, but at the least she had a chance to get all the way to the end of the season.

Out of the other three, we predicted going into the show tonight that Jake Hoot would end up taking home the title — we were probably rooting for Katie Kadan the most as the most unique of the four finalists, but Jake’s got a huge country audience backing him up. Ricky Duran, meanwhile, had the most sales from his original song seemingly out of the entire final four — that’s not necessarily a voting metric, but it shows that there were people out there who really loved him last night.

In the end, let’s just be happy that there is at least some drama this time around — we love Maelyn, but last year it did feel like she was the runaway choice to take things home.

The results – Rose was in fourth, so no big shock there. However, there was a VERY big shock in the form of learning that Katie was in third. What happened there? Well, we shouldn’t be altogether surprised considering the show’s history.

In the end, though, the winner tonight was … Jake! He managed to do what a lot of us thought he would in advance, and that is bring another country title home.

