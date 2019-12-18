NCIS season 17 episode 10 review: The Sahar twist & consequences







Going into NCIS season 17 episode 10, we knew that we were going to have one intense episode of TV. Yet, even still we didn’t realize that we’d have something on our hands that was this crazy.

To get more NCIS video scoop, check out some of the latest on the episode tonight below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our NCIS playlist. We’ll have some other news coming up!

Let’s start things off with this — the news that Adam was dead. He was one of the people who cared for Ziva David over the years — while her heart was with Tony, Adam made it clear that his heart was with her. He would do everything that he could in order to help her.

Oh, and if that wasn’t crazy enough, we also learned that Sahar, the person who has been after Ziva for so many years, was actually not dead at all. Instead, the person who died was an impersonator-of-sorts, and the real Big Bad was lying in plain sight the whole time … as Sarah! It was no coincidence that Sarah is just Sahar with letters rearranged, or that she just so happened to move in to the same street where Gibbs lives with Phineas. It was a twist some may have seen coming, but we gotta admit that it was still all sorts of crazy to still see.

After the big reveal, you could tell that Gibbs was blaming himself and feeling hurt over the whole thing — and he also needed proof in order to ensure that this was really the person they should be going after. While Gibbs was desperate to get answers, though, Ziva was in the process of getting involved in a hand-to-hand battle against Sahar like nobody’s business. Sahar seemed to have the upper hand on her, but ultimately, she did the wrong that that so many other villains do in this world … she took too much time. She monologued and, in the end, Gibbs was forced to shoot Phineas’ mother.

This is a hard place for Gibbs to now be in. Phineas wanted to know that his mother was safe and yet, in the end, he had to be the one to put her down in order to save Ziva. There was so much darkness within this episode, and with this story involving all of these core characters. Gibbs has to figure out how to move forward from this, and Ziva also did her part to lament not telling Gibbs sooner the truth about her being alive.

While Gibbs recovers from that, Bishop got an offer of her own after an exchange with Odette earlier this episode — specialized training. That is the sort of thing that could make her a better agent, not to mention more of an action hero.

CarterMatt Verdict

NCIS season 17 episode 10 was as crazy a Christmas episode that we will ever see. This was dark, intense, and haunting in a way that so few other episodes are.

Related News – Be sure to check out more information on the next new episode of NCIS, including the return date

What did you think about NCIS season 17 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in order to get some more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







