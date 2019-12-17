The Resident season 3 episode 11 return date for Matt Czuchry, cast







Curious in learning The Resident season 3 episode 11 return date over on Fox? Then consider this article your source for some additional info!

Alas, we start things off here with what is a mix of good news and bad. The bad news is that there is no new episode of the Matt Czuchry – Emily VanCamp series for the remainder of this calendar year — hence, tonight being billed as the fall finale. Yet, Fox isn’t making you wait too long, at least in comparison to some other shows out there, to see more of what is coming up next. The Resident looks poised to return on Tuesday, January 7, and we would imagine that you’d at least get a couple new installments in early 2020, though few specifics are out there as of yet.

To go along with that, Fox is even being rather cagey at the moment when it comes to sharing a few more details … though that’s something we imagine that they’re going to be interested in doing very soon. Since the winter premiere isn’t too far away, we wouldn’t be shocked if there are a few more teasers released by the end of this week! We know that there’s a lot of interesting stuff to anticipate, whether it be Conrad acclimating to a new role at the hospital or some patients that could change the way these doctors view their professions. There are a few different paths that things could go and a lot of excitement is going to come from watching that play out.

Given that we do still have more than half the story this season to go, we’d say that just about anything can still happen — and that is, of course, a cause for great excitement. Few shows combine great medicine and personal drama quite like this one does.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Resident!

What do you want to see when it comes to The Resident season 3 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, stick around for other news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







