Outlander season 5 panel coming to PaleyFest LA in March







Just in case you wanted another opportunity to see the Outlander cast in action, it will be coming your way this March!

Today (per Entertainment Weekly), it was confirmed that the cast (specific names to be determined) will be present on Thursday, March 19 for a panel discussion at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. (You probably know this as the setting for the Academy Awards.) This is a chance for some fun discussion — we’ve reported and discussed some of these panels before, and a good time is often had by all.

For some more news on Outlander in video form, check out our analysis on the recent season 5 sneak peek below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ve got a lot of news coming and you don’t want to miss it.

As the aforementioned site notes, pre-sale tickets will be available for Citi card members, Paley Patron, Fellow, and other supporting members from January 14-15. (This is for not just Outlander, but seemingly all of the different panels in March.) Meanwhile, tickets will go on sale for everyone else on January 17. (We’ll have more info on all of this as we get a little bit closer to the date.)

For Outlander fans on the West Coast, this news has to be a treat. While there have been some Emmy panels featuring the cast, it’s not too often that the cast and crew get to be out on the West Coast to promote the show! It’s a long ways removed from the filming location in Scotland, and they’ve opted for New York Comic-Con as opposed to San Diego Comic-Con over the past couple of years. Given that season 6 is likely not shooting yet as of this date, that could raise the chances that more cast members of note are eligible to attend.

All in all, just add this panel to a list of all of the different exciting things Outlander-related that are coming in the new year!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander, including Sam Heughan’s new movie role

What do you want to see in terms of Outlander cast events in 2020?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, stick around for some other news pertaining to the show and the cast during the offseason. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







