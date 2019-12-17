Empire season 6 spoilers: Jussie Smollett return considered







Is it possible that Jussie Smollett could actually return to Empire? It’s a shocking thing to think about and yet, it could really happen.

In a new statement via TVLine, show executive producer Brett Mahoney confirmed that there is a reasonable chance that the Fox series could contemplate bringing back the embattled, controversial actor for some sort of story as Jamal. This goes in contrast with previous reports from both Fox and executive producer Lee Daniels, who had indicated that there were no plans for Smollett to return.

While nothing is 100% as of right now, here is what Mahoney had to say on the subject:

“It would be weird in my mind to end this family show and this family drama of which he was such a significant part of without seeing him … It’s fair to say it’s being discussed, but there’s no plan as of yet to bring him back. There’s been no decision made.”

The pros and cons of this move feel obvious, with the pros being that it does give Empire a chance to feature the entire Lyon family again and play into a whole lotta nostalgia that exists out there for this character. Yet, for as many people who are nostalgic, there are a lot of other people who probably want the show to steer clear of all controversy related to Jussie. What happened set off a firestorm that even led to political controversy, police investigations, and a whole lot more; welcoming all of that drama back to set may not be something that all parties involved want.

In the end, we wouldn’t see a return as anything more than a one or two-episode gig, especially when you think about just how far Empire is into the show right now in the first place. It’s still something to have on your radar for the time being.

