Do Watchmen finale ratings add any hope to season 2 future?







The first Watchmen finale ratings have come in now courtesy of HBO, and they do present something to celebrate. Yet, they may not do much at all in order to get the show another batch of episodes.

In live+same-day viewing alone, the final episode of the first season on Sunday generated over 930,000 total viewers. This is up more than 100,000 live, linear viewers from the penultimate episode, and it marks the second straight week in which the Regina King-led series generated a new season high. Add to this streams from HBO GO/HBO NOW, DVR viewings, and repeats over the next few days, and these numbers are probably going to increase exponentially. This is very much the way things go with HBO shows the majority of the time — if you can afford the network, there’s a good chance (provided that you’re in an area with a good internet connection) you can watch it via whatever means you choose.

So why won’t these ratings contribute much to the show’s season 2 chances? It’s largely because the future of Watchmen isn’t really dependent on where the show is ratings-wise at the moment. Instead, it seems to be based a little bit more on where things are insofar as finding the right story. That doesn’t seem to be something that Damon Lindelof has at the moment, and it does not appear as though he wants to come back and do more of this show simply for the sake of doing so. Instead, he wants to be able to do more of the series when the time is right, which means that there will probably be some sort of substantial delay between seasons … if there is another one.

Given how fantastic the bulk of season 1 was, we don’t quite think that there is any reason for the series to feel pressure. It can enjoy its chance to take a bow, relish in its glory, and then see if something rises to the forefront down the road.

