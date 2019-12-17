This Is Us season 4 spoilers: What’s next for Jack, Rebecca?







It is admittedly rather strange to discuss This Is Us, Jack and Rebecca, and potential spoilers in the same sentence. How can you tease up a story when it’s already pretty clear how it ends? It’s a weird thing to think about, but there are still some elements of their history that are worthy of exploration. Take, for example, what happens with the two of them on the other side of the confrontation between Jack and Rebecca’s dad.

What we know about this relationship at the moment is quite simple — Jack’s father doesn’t think that he is the right person for his daughter, and seems inclined to do everything that he can to not welcome him with open arms. Meanwhile, we know already that Jack is pretty stubborn with who he wants to be with. Even if we already know a great deal about how this story is going to end, seeing the road to how we get there should still be interesting.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Elizabeth Berger had to say about this storyline:

“When This Is Us returns, we head back to the 1970s, with Jack and Rebecca trying to navigate their relationship despite strong objections from her father.”

There’s obviously a feel in this quote that the writers want to address the story soon, and we both understand and approve of that. Why wouldn’t they want to dive into this again? There’s just so much good ground for the team to tread on and it allows us to explore more the depths of this relationship. The writers almost have to be creative like this when it comes to this relationship, given that they only have so much room in order to operate with Jack’s death firmly planted on the timeline.

