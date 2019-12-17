The Masked Singer season 2 finale preview: The final unmaskings!







Come Wednesday night on Fox, The Masked Singer season 2 finale is going to be here — and you better believe that this comes with a lot of drama! There are three performers left in the Flamingo, the Fox, and the Rottweiler, and what we like about all three is that they bring a lot of talent to the table! They’re all also different, and we can see scenarios where each one of them ends up taking home the title.

Want to get some more information on The Masked Singer in video form? Then remember to check out more thoughts on this past episode below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full The Masked Singer playlist. We’ll have more updates coming up before long.

You can see a preview hinting at all of the different unmaskings below, but to go along with that, let’s profile why each one of these masked performers deserves the trophy in the end.

Rottweiler – He’s probably the most passionate performer of the three. He’s got a fantastic rock voice, which is probably why so many guesses have him being American Idol alum/rock singer Chris Daughtry. Him winning would be great redemption for him, given that he didn’t end up making it as far on his Idol season as he should have. We do think that if the judges want the winner to be someone they’re not sure of, this is the right pick.

Flamingo – She’s probably the frontrunner in our mind at the moment, largely because she’s got that perfect combination of great vocals and also personality. Her character is fun and sassy, and we think she’s also progressed and gotten better and better as time goes on. (More than likely, this is Adrienne Bailon under the mask.)

Fox – He’s definitely the best dancer of the three, and he’s also a very good singer. We don’t know if he’s got the same range as the Rottweiler and the Flamingo, but he’s just so inherently cool and likable. Why wouldn’t you want Wayne Brady to win … at least, provided that this is Wayne Brady. All signs are at least pointing in this direction at the moment.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Masked Singer!

Who do you want to see win The Masked Singer season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more information when it comes to the show. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







